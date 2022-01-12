01/12 Ryan’s “Slightly Warmer” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

We’re in for another chilly start to the day out there, but we are still going to enjoy some slight warming for the next 36 hours or so. That’s not to say it’ll actually be warm, it won’t, but we will see temperatures inch a little above average as the week ends. That’ll take us up to around 66 by tomorrow before the first of a few cool downs move in before next week. Today’s low will stick around the mid 30s in the Hattiesburg area, about 4-6 degrees warmer than what we saw yesterday morning. This afternoon will climb into the upper 50s, just south of average. Expect mostly sunny skies today, with no significant cloud cover or activity expected until Saturday when our next front moves in. That one does have a small chance of bringing some non-impactful flurries to the area, but we’ll see.

Regardless, that’ll take us into another consistently cooler and drier week, slightly above and below average.

