Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

01/12 Ryan’s “Slightly Warmer” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Still chilly this morning, but we’ll see slightly warmer highs and lows for the next few days.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

We’re in for another chilly start to the day out there, but we are still going to enjoy some slight warming for the next 36 hours or so. That’s not to say it’ll actually be warm, it won’t, but we will see temperatures inch a little above average as the week ends. That’ll take us up to around 66 by tomorrow before the first of a few cool downs move in before next week. Today’s low will stick around the mid 30s in the Hattiesburg area, about 4-6 degrees warmer than what we saw yesterday morning. This afternoon will climb into the upper 50s, just south of average. Expect mostly sunny skies today, with no significant cloud cover or activity expected until Saturday when our next front moves in. That one does have a small chance of bringing some non-impactful flurries to the area, but we’ll see.

Regardless, that’ll take us into another consistently cooler and drier week, slightly above and below average.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Investigator: 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy; mother arrested
49-year-old Michael Brown, of Laurel, was arrested and is being held pending charges of illegal...
‘Large-scale drug dealer’ arrested in Jones County
Hattiesburg Police Department
Hattiesburg man accused of shooting wife commits suicide in McComb church parking lot
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks after Alabama police officer charged in pregnant daughter’s death
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 603,031...
MSDH: 16,484 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported in Miss. over three-day period

Latest News

01/12 Ryan’s “Slightly Warmer” Wednesday Morning Forecast
01/12 Ryan’s “Slightly Warmer” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 1/11
Cool and sunny tomorrow with rain returning for Saturday
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 1/11
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 1/11
01/11 Ryan’s “Frigid” Tuesday Morning Forecast
01/11 Ryan’s “Frigid” Tuesday Morning Forecast