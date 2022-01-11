Win Stuff
West Jasper School District approves $2M funds for renovation projects

The district allocates money from 16th Section to make renovations
By Mia Monet
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WEST JASPER, Miss. (WDAM) - The West Jasper School District can look forward to a few changes coming with the new year.

The district has approved the use of $2 million from their 16th Section funds.

Superintendent Dr. Kenitra Ezi says the district is going to use the money for several renovation projects.

“We are going to do some much-needed repairs, from tiles and flooring and carpeting to working on some of our issues with leaks in classrooms,” says Ezi.

Ezi says she recently hired Marc Avary as the director of operations, and he will be managing all the projects; a big one, according to him, is at Stringer.

“At Stringer, we’re going to re-roof the gym and fix some structural issues where we’ve had leaks over the years,” says Avary. “We’re also going to renew the parking lot. We’ve had flooding issues… and asphalt that entire parking lot and around the school.”

The district has already started some projects. They built a new wall around the Stringer baseball field and renovated the Bay Springs concession stand. But there is still more to be done.

“Bay Springs, we’re going to look at building a visitor’s locker room for visiting football teams as well as softball and baseball. We’ll be incorporating that in as far as the locker room,” says Avery.

It’s a lot of big projects going on around the district, but Ezi says the work is just getting started.

“$2 million is just scratching the surface. We look in the next two to five years to be able to add some additional classrooms, but those are the kinds of projects that do take a little bit more time to plan out,” says Ezi.

Ezi is asking all students and parents in the district to be patient with the changes. A lot of the parts needed are on backorder due to the supply chain crisis.

