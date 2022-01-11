United Way kicks off 2022 $100K Payday Raffle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt residents can try their luck at winning $100,000 while also helping others in the community.

Tickets are now available for purchase for the United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s 2022 $100K Payday Raffle. Anyone who purchases a ticket during the Early Bird period, Jan. 10 - Feb. 6, will be entered for a bonus drawing to win a $1,000 AirBnb vacation gift card.

Customers can also add to their chances of winning by getting one free ticket when they purchase three tickets at once. The Early Bird winner will be drawn on Tuesday, Feb. 15, Live on Facebook and Instagram.

Ticket sales end Sunday, March 6, 2022. The $100,000 Grand Prize winner will be selected Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m., at Patio 44 in Hattiesburg.

“This is always an exciting time for our United Way, partner agencies, and the community because it’s a chance for someone’s life to be changed in a big way. And that’s exciting because most of the time it’s someone who could really use that money to make a positive difference in their life,” said Tracie Fowler, United Way of Southeast Mississippi president/CEO.

Fowler said the Grand Prize winner isn’t the only one whose life is changed for the better.

“A lot of people know that the Payday Raffle is a big charity fundraiser, but they may not realize all the good their one ticket does. Every ticket sold goes to support the work of United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s nonprofit partners. That means your $100 ticket helps individuals and families across Forrest, Lamar, Marion and Perry Counties in need of education, economic mobility, healthcare and support services. It’s truly one of the most effective ways to help the most people in our local communities at one time,” Fowler said.

The fundraiser can often help fund multiple non-profits across the Pine Belt for a full year.

“So you’re not just buying a ticket to potentially win a big life-changing amount of money. You’re also helping the community in a very impactful way because every dollar that goes into this raffle goes back into the community. So that’s what United Way, is we while we do not provide direct services to the public, we do provide the funding to help our nonprofit partners assist those people in the community in need,” said Jonah Taylor, United Way of Southeast Mississippi director of marketing and communications.

You can purchase a $100 raffle ticket according to the following methods:

Text “ PAYDAY ” to 91999. Fill out the form and submit your ticket purchase by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 6.

to Goto unitedwaypayday.org to order tickets by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 6.

Mail your completed form and $100 payment to United Way $100K Payday, P.O. Box 1648, Hattiesburg, MS 39403-1648, postmarked by Saturday, Feb. 26.

Call 601-545-7141 by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 4.

Buy the ticket in person at the United Way office in downtown Hattiesburg, located at 210 W. Front Street or local participating banks and stores.

Tickets will also be available at the following locations until the end of the working day on Friday, March 4.

Corner Market: Petal, Hattiesburg Hardy Street, Midtown, Oak Grove, Bellevue

Anderson Design Center: Oak Grove

Citizens Bank: Hattiesburg, Sumrall

Community Bank: Hwy 98 W, Hwy 49 S

Grand Bank: Westover, Petal

Hancock Whitney: Hwy 98, Lincoln Road, Oak Grove, Petal, Purvis, Prentiss

Magnolia State Bank: Oak Grove, Petal

Taylor says the outpouring of support for the raffle last year was inspiring, and they hope to achieve that again this year.

“In 2021, much to our surprise, it was one of our most successful raffles today, we had a lot of participation, which we were very pleased with, considering we were still in a pandemic and a lot of people had lost their jobs a year before. But we had just seen a resurgence I think in the engagement and excitement to not only kind of for that big win, but also to give back to the community because we heard a lot of that from our customers who are purchasing tickets is that you know what, even if I don’t win, I know that it’s helping other people. And it was just so beautiful to hear that considering the hardship that so many people are facing and a lot of these people,” said Taylor.

Ticket holders do not have to be present to win.

Last year’s winner was 67-year-old Tommy L. Jones, II, of Hattiesburg.

“The ones who win the money oftentimes are people who could really use this money and it’s such a beautiful thing, I think, to know that this raffle is not only going to change the life of one person for sure, but it’s going to help impact 1000s of lives throughout our region for years to come,” said Taylor.

To learn more about the raffle or to purchase a ticket online, visit unitedwaypayday.org.

