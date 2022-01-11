Win Stuff
Traffic lights to be repaired overnight in Hattiesburg

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Motorists are asked to drive with caution tonight while traffic lights are being repaired on a busy intersection.

Repairs on the lights on Highway 49 and Hardy Street are scheduled to take place on Monday at 9 p.m. and into the early hours of the morning on Tuesday.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, work is expected to be completed by 5 a.m.

The repairs were scheduled during non-peak travel hours to minimize inconvenience.

HPD said officers will be on the scene to assist with traffic control throughout the project.

Motorists who are on the road at this time are asked to drive cautiously through the work zone.

🚦 TRAFFIC NOTICE: Repair work on the lights at Hwy 49/Hardy Street is scheduled to take place tonight, Monday, January...

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Monday, January 10, 2022

