‘This is still a serious virus’ | UMMC again out of beds as COVID-19 cases surge

UMMC Vice-Chancellor Lou Ann Woodward speaks during a previous press conference.
UMMC Vice-Chancellor Lou Ann Woodward speaks during a previous press conference.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - University of Mississippi Medical Center Vice-Chancellor Dr. Lou Ann Woodward Tweeted Tuesday that the hospital is again out of beds, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This am we are holding 25 admitted patients in the emergency department because no beds,” she wrote. “And 25 isn’t the worst we have had lately.”

UMMC is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday at 11:15 to discuss the virus.

Woodward went on to say that UMMC currently has 125 inpatients with COVID, including 26 patients with the coronavirus in intensive care.

“PLEASE get vaccinated. PLEASE take the booster. PLEASE wear a mask,” she wrote. “This is still a serious virus. Y’all take care of yourselves! And help us take care of others.”

