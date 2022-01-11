Advertisement

Suspect in Young Dolph murder captured in Indiana

Justin Johnson, 23, was captured by U.S. Marshals in Indiana Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. He was...
Justin Johnson, 23, was captured by U.S. Marshals in Indiana Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. He was wanted for the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.(US Marshals)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted for the shooting death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph was captured by U.S. Marshals Tuesday in Indiana.

Justin Johnson, 23, was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant for Dolph’s Nov. 17 shooting. Law enforcement offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. It’s not immediately clear if the reward or a tip led to his capture.

This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has...
This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnson, 23, in connection with the the Nov. 17, 2021, fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.(U.S. Marshals Service via AP)

According to the U.S. Marshal Service, members of the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force captured Johnson around 3 p.m. Tuesday in Indiana.

U.S. Marshall Tyreece Miller, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis and Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich will hold a joint news conference Wednesday to share more details about Johnson’s arrest and the investigation into Dolph’s murder.

Surveillance images released shortly after the shooting showed two suspects with guns. Investigators have yet to release information on the second suspect.

Young Dolph shooting investigation update
Young Dolph shooting investigation update

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

General

Hattiesburg police on recruiting new officers

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Rademaker
The Hattiesburg Police Department is recruiting a new class of officers.

Events

United Way kicks off 2022 $100K Payday Raffle

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Rademaker
Pine Belt residents can try their luck at winning $100,000 while also helping others in the community.

Coronavirus

Chief Justice extends emergency order regarding COVID-19

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WDAM Staff
The new order extends the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts and allows judges to postpone jury trials scheduled through Jan. 28.

Political

Mississippi House panel OKs bill to phase out income tax

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Mississippi House is working on a proposal to phase out the state income tax and reduce the sales tax on groceries.

Latest News

State

Authorities arrest suspect accused of murdering pregnant woman, unborn child in Jackson

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Jordon Gray
Authorities have arrested the suspect accused of murdering a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Jackson.

News

Separate plans propose raises for Mississippi teachers

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Mississippi House and Senate are pushing forward with separate plans to give pay raises to teachers.

State

‘His third and final mission’: Why a civil rights icon stopped by the Mississippi legislature

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharie Nicole
James Meredith is on a crusade he hopes will be his lasting legacy.

Crime

Court documents reveal new details in Gulfport NYE shooting that killed 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WLOX Staff
Three of the four suspects in the fatal New Year's Even shooting that happened in the Gaston Point community of Gulfport have had their initial appearances.

Crime

Police: McDonald’s manager in Mississippi shoots former employee in the leg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
An altercation between a manager and his former employee at a Starkville McDonald’s ended in gunfire.

Crime

Investigator: 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy; mother arrested

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Thies
Victoria Bolan, 28, was arrested Tuesday morning.