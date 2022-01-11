Suspect in Young Dolph murder captured in Indiana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted for the shooting death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph was captured by U.S. Marshals Tuesday in Indiana.

Justin Johnson, 23, was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant for Dolph’s Nov. 17 shooting. Law enforcement offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. It’s not immediately clear if the reward or a tip led to his capture.

This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnson, 23, in connection with the the Nov. 17, 2021, fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP)

According to the U.S. Marshal Service, members of the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force captured Johnson around 3 p.m. Tuesday in Indiana.

U.S. Marshall Tyreece Miller, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis and Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich will hold a joint news conference Wednesday to share more details about Johnson’s arrest and the investigation into Dolph’s murder.

Surveillance images released shortly after the shooting showed two suspects with guns. Investigators have yet to release information on the second suspect.

Young Dolph shooting investigation update

