Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Separate plans propose raises for Mississippi teachers

A box of Legislative Budget Reports for the 2023 fiscal year await distribution at the Capitol...
A box of Legislative Budget Reports for the 2023 fiscal year await distribution at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Lawmakers begin the latest legislative session on Tuesday, at noon. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House and Senate are pushing forward with separate plans to give pay raises to teachers.

A House committee passed the bill Tuesday. The whole House could debate the plan in coming days.

The committee action happened a day after Senate leaders revealed their own proposal to increase teachers’ pay. The Senate plan would bring an average increase of $4,700 over two years.

The House proposes a $6,000 increase for teachers on the lowest end of the pay scale, and smaller amounts for those with more experience.

Mississippi has some of the lowest teacher salaries in the United States.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

49-year-old Michael Brown, of Laurel, was arrested and is being held pending charges of illegal...
‘Large-scale drug dealer’ arrested in Jones County
Delarence Collins, 24, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of child...
Hattiesburg man arrested, charged with child exploitation
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Investigator: 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy; mother arrested
According to the JCSD, a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody. His case will be handled by...
JCSD arrests teen for Instagram post threatening South Jones High School

Latest News

Hattiesburg Police recruiting new officers
Hattiesburg police on recruiting new officers
Tickets are now available for purchase for the United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s 2022 $100K...
United Way kicks off 2022 $100K Payday Raffle
Justin Johnson, 23, was captured by U.S. Marshals in Indiana Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. He was...
Suspect in Young Dolph murder captured in Indiana
Since March 2020, the Supreme Court has issued a series of orders to address changing...
Chief Justice extends emergency order regarding COVID-19
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton listens to reporters following adjournment of the body on...
Mississippi House panel OKs bill to phase out income tax