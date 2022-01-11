Win Stuff
Petal blood drive supporting National Blood Donor Month

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - January is National Blood Donor Month. But, blood banks like Vitalant are experiencing a historic two-year low blood supply.

With the Omicron variant on the rise, health care systems are struggling to find healthy available donors.

“Right now the national shortage is a real thing. This Vitalant is experiencing a two-year low in blood donations and so ultimately it affects how our patients are cared for here at local hospitals,” said Vitalant Recruitment Donor Rep Sara Dyess.

With hopes of encouraging people to donate blood, Vitalant is offering something special to those who donate.

“Donors that donate the month of January are actually entered into a drawing for a $5,000 gift card. So think about all the things you can do with $5,000. And we are urging everyone to become, as they think about New Year’s resolutions, to become blood donors this year,” said Dyess.

Dyess also says becoming vaccinated should not stop anyone from donating blood.

“You can be vaccinated, you can even get the vaccine the same day and come and donate with us as long as you’re not experiencing any adverse reactions. All we ask is that you’re feeling healthy and well and you come and see us,” said Dyess.

To help with this blood supply shortage, the Petal Jaycees organization is stepping up and putting on a blood drive to support the local community.

Keeley Morgan, who is the 2022 Petal Jaycee Community Development Vice President, explains the importance of this blood drive.

“This is important for the community because we never what we will need for blood. And we just want to make sure we are there to show our support for our local blood banks,” said Morgan.

The blood drive will be held this Sunday at the Petal Walmart from noon to 4 p.m.

For those who want to participate in donating, you can make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org.

