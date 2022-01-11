Win Stuff
Non-profit veterans program raffling off handmade wooden table

Piney Branch Veterans Retreat are selling tickets, one for $5 or five for $20
By Mia Monet
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Bay Springs non-profit veterans program is raffling off a handmade wooden table.

Pine Branch Veterans Retreat is focused on bringing aid to veterans. The raffle is a fundraiser to support the care packages, temporary housing, and home-cooked meals they give to veterans in the community.

The 3-by-6 table was made by a veteran. Organization founder Dr. Alex W. Langley says he just wants to continue helping other veterans because he is one.

“We call them care packages when I was there. There’s nothing like receiving a care package for Christmas, or even just anytime. It was something from home, gives you a flavor of home and open it up, you smell that fresh cooked stuff,” says Langley.

Piney Branch is selling tickets, one for $5 or five for $20. You can call (601) 670-1368 to purchase your raffle.

