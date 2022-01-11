MSDH: 16,484 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported in Miss. over three-day period

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

MSDH recorded 16,484 new coronavirus cases over a three-day period, which included Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

16 new deaths were also reported with 12 deaths happening between Jan.5, and Jan. 8. Four more deaths were recorded between Oct 18 and Dec. 13, 2021, from death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 603,031 and 10,543, respectively.

Around 1,789 COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in the Pine Belt. The deaths were reported in Covington and Marion counties.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 65,554 COVID-19 cases and 1,067 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 5,289 cases, 98 deaths

Forrest: 15,938 cases, 265 deaths

Jasper: 3,824 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 15,899 cases, 250 deaths

Lamar: 12,569 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 5,030 cases, 118 deaths

Perry: 2,324 cases, 57 deaths

Wayne: 4,679 cases, 73 deaths.

MSDH last said 513,156 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

MSDH last reported that 3,544,881 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,460,502 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

