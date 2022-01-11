Win Stuff
Mississippi House panel OKs bill to phase out income tax

House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton listens to reporters following adjournment of the body on...
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton listens to reporters following adjournment of the body on the first day of the 90-day Legislative Session at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House is working on a proposal to phase out the state income tax and reduce the sales tax on groceries.

The House Ways and Means Committee passed the first version of the proposal Tuesday.

The bill will move to the full House for more debate. Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn says eliminating the income tax is his priority.

The House proposal would reduce the grocery tax from 7% to 4% over six years, beginning this July.

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann says he wants some sort of tax reduction. But he has not said if he supports the House plan.

