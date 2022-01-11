Mask mandate returning inside NOLA businesses, schools

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A citywide mask mandate is returning in New Orleans.

The mandate will go into effect Wed., Jan. 12 at 6 a.m. in all public places, including both public and private schools.

Masks required indoors in restaurants, bars, fitness centers, entertainment venues, and other businesses.

Masks required in all healthcare facilities and public transportation, including airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, buses, taxis, ride-shares, and the corresponding transportation hubs.

Masks required in all K-12 education institutions, unless the institution has adopted an isolation and quarantine policy for students, faculty, and staff consistent with the protocols set by the Louisiana Department of Health.

BREAKING: City of New Orleans reinstating indoor mask mandate in all public places including schools effective Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 6am. — Olivia Vidal (@oliviavidaltv) January 11, 2022

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, fueled by the super-contagious omicron variant.

On Tues., the Louisiana Department of Health reported over 12,000 new cases of COVID-19, following another record-breaking three-day total reported one day prior. Currently, just over 1,900 people are hospitalized with the virus, a sharp increase over the last few weeks. On Dec. 1, only 206 people were hospitalized, according to the LDH dashboard.

City health officials say the reinstatement of the indoor mask mandate is to make sure Mardi Gras goes off without a hitch and in preparation for the inevitable surge following the festivities.

CORONAVIRUS & CARNIVAL

Krewe of Little Rascals cancels 2022 Carnival parade

Mardi Gras is on in New Orleans amid surge in COVID cases

‘Like a big game of Jenga,’ businesses continue to wrestle with staffing issues amid Omicron surge

Pharmacies struggling to stock at-home COVID-19 tests

Struggling French Quarter businesses welcome Carnival cash

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.