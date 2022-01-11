Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Laurel High School fire caused by faulty ice machine, according to fire chief

LFD releases new information regarding the fire that left extensive damage at Laurel High School.
LFD releases new information regarding the fire that left extensive damage at Laurel High School.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department released new information regarding a fire that left substantial damage to Laurel High School’s fieldhouse Saturday.

According to Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown, the State Fire Marshal’s investigation determined the fire was caused by a faulty ice machine in the equipment room.

The Laurel School District released a statement following the fire:

Thankfully no one was in the building at the time of the fire. The building did receive extensive damage, and district officials will be meeting with insurance adjusters in the coming days to plan the next steps for recovery.

School district officials also say all students and staff who use the building have been relocated and the building will remain closed until further notice.

For more details about the fire, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Boleware, who had been on the run from Jones County authorities since Christmas Eve,...
Jones County Christmas Eve burglary suspect surrenders
JCSD has called a new conference for 10 a.m. Monday to discuss "an act of violence" threat made...
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening violence at South Jones
The equipment/air conditioning room at the Laurel High School football field house suffered...
Laurel High fieldhouse heavily damaged in Saturday night fire
49-year-old Michael Brown, of Laurel, was arrested and is being held pending charges of illegal...
‘Large-scale drug dealer’ arrested in Jones County

Latest News

MDOT gives driving tips ahead of cold temperatures.
MDOT gives tips on preparing to drive in cold weather
Piney Branch Veterans Retreat raffle tickets
Non-profit veterans program raffling off handmade wooden table
Ezi says she recently hired Marc Avary as the director of operations, and he will be managing...
West Jasper School District approves $2M funds for renovation projects
The blood drive will be held this Sunday at the Petal Walmart from noon to 4 p.m.
Petal blood drive supporting National Blood Donor Month
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, work is expected to be completed by 5 a.m.
Traffic lights to be repaired overnight in Hattiesburg