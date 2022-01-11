Laurel High School fire caused by faulty ice machine, according to fire chief

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department released new information regarding a fire that left substantial damage to Laurel High School’s fieldhouse Saturday.

According to Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown, the State Fire Marshal’s investigation determined the fire was caused by a faulty ice machine in the equipment room.

The Laurel School District released a statement following the fire:

Thankfully no one was in the building at the time of the fire. The building did receive extensive damage, and district officials will be meeting with insurance adjusters in the coming days to plan the next steps for recovery.

School district officials also say all students and staff who use the building have been relocated and the building will remain closed until further notice.

For more details about the fire, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.