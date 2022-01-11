Jones County residents escape early morning fire uninjured

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning fire destroyed a mobile home in Jones County, but the residents were able to escape uninjured, according to officials.

The Shady Grove and Sharon volunteer fire departments responded to the structure fire shortly after midnight at 26 Robert Rivers Road.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the residents were able to escape the mobile home uninjured. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the incident.

Bumgardner said the home sustained major damage. She said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

