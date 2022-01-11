Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Jones County residents escape early morning fire uninjured

Officials said the home sustained major damage.
Officials said the home sustained major damage.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning fire destroyed a mobile home in Jones County, but the residents were able to escape uninjured, according to officials.

The Shady Grove and Sharon volunteer fire departments responded to the structure fire shortly after midnight at 26 Robert Rivers Road. 

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the residents were able to escape the mobile home uninjured. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the incident. 

Bumgardner said the home sustained major damage. She said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

49-year-old Michael Brown, of Laurel, was arrested and is being held pending charges of illegal...
‘Large-scale drug dealer’ arrested in Jones County
Delarence Collins, 24, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of child...
Hattiesburg man arrested, charged with child exploitation
According to the JCSD, a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody. His case will be handled by...
JCSD arrests teen for Instagram post threatening South Jones High School
James Boleware, who had been on the run from Jones County authorities since Christmas Eve,...
Jones County Christmas Eve burglary suspect surrenders

Latest News

University of Mississippi Medical Center Vice-Chancellor Dr. Lou Ann Woodward
‘The volume is overwhelming’: Omicron causing staff shortages in droves at UMMC
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 603,031...
MSDH: 16,484 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported in Miss. over three-day period
UMMC again out of beds as COVID-19 cases surge
The single-vehicle accident happened around 10:40pm Monday after a car hauler hit the Pearl...
I-10 back open at Louisiana state line after being closed for 9 hours