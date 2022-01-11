Win Stuff
Investigator: 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy; mother arrested

Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.(Source: Jones County Jail)
By Chris Thies
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman is facing a charge of felony child abuse after her child reportedly tested positive for several drugs, including methamphetamine and ecstasy.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter said 28-year-old Victoria Bolan was arrested Tuesday morning.

“On Jan. 5, 2022, we received information that Ms. Bolan’s 1-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamines, marijuana and MDMA (ecstasy) back in December of 2021 while she had custody of the child,” Carter said.

The child is no longer in Bolan’s custody, Carter said.

“The child has since been in the custody of family members and is safe,” Carter said.

Bolan is being held at the Jones County Jail as she awaits her initial court appearance.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

