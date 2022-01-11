I-10 back open at Louisiana state line after being closed for 9 hours

Win Stuff
A semi-truck car hauler was carrying seven new BMWs when it collided with the bridge and the vehicles went up in flames.
The single-vehicle accident happened around 10:40pm Monday after a car hauler hit the Pearl River Bridge in Hancock County and caught fire. The interstate was closed near the Louisiana state line for just over nine hours before finally reopening to traffic.(MHP)
By Lindsay Knowles and Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is moving once again on Interstate 10 near the Louisiana state line after an accident in Hancock County left the entire highway closed overnight Monday.

Both east- and westbound lanes were closed over the Pearl River Bridge after an accident at 10:40pm Monday.

Traffic was moving again as of 7:45am, albeit slowly in some areas due to the congestion.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, a semi-truck car hauler was carrying seven new BMWs when it collided with the concrete bridge railing and caught fire. The driver was able to escape unharmed but all seven cars and the truck were burned.

Crews worked to clean up the wreckage for hours overnight. On Tuesday morning, an engineer with MDOT inspected the bridge to make sure it was structurally sound before it was reopened.

Posted by MHP Troop K on Monday, January 10, 2022

Dozens of cars were stuck on the roadway with no way to turn around or pass through, spending the night inside their vehicles in the freezing temps.

One Waveland resident tells WLOX he was on his way from his job in New Orleans around midnight. He and several other vehicles were stuck on the interstate for hours with on way to turn around or get through.

