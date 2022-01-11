Hattiesburg police on recruiting new officers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is recruiting a new class of officers.

For many, it’s a passion to protect and serve that led them to the force.

“My family on my father’s side has been in law enforcement military, so it was just something in my bloodline. And on top of that, I’ve always wanted to defend or protect those who cannot or will not defend themselves,” says Captain Allen Murray.

Murray says it’s more than the flashing lights and sirens, HPD is looking for recruits who want to get involved in every aspect of the community.

“It’s not about just taking people to jail or apprehending criminals. That’s certainly a part of it. But we also have to take preventative measures, provide services and change behaviors, and Hattiesburg has given me the opportunity to do that,” says Murray.

From community engagement on patrol to events like ‘shop with a cop’ at Christmas, there’s a lot of community work involved in Hattiesburg.

You must be 21 years old and have at least a high school diploma to apply. Sergeant Jason Jarvis says applicants will be joining a special group of men and women.

“Co-workers is one of the main things I enjoy. Every day I come to work and get to work with some of these officers as especially being a motor officer. I get to ride motorcycles with my fellow officers and just serve the community the best we can,” Jarvis says.

Another job requirement is good moral character and dedication to protecting the people in the city.

“Be ready to work. This is a very promising city. Just have a good work ethic and be ready to work every day,” says Jarvis.

HPD applicants will go to recruit class and have to pass the civil service exam before graduation and joining the force.

You can learn more about HPD requirements here.

You can apply for the next recruit class here.

