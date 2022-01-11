Cool and sunny tomorrow with rain returning for Saturday

This evening will be clear and cold and warm as temperatures fall into the low 40s this evening. Overnight with lows falling into the low 30s.

Tomorrow will be another cool and sunny day with highs in the upper 50s.

Highs will reach the low 60s on Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

A few clouds will move in on Friday. That will leave us partly cloudy during the afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

Saturday is looking rainy as our next storm system moves through the southeast. This will give us scattered showers Saturday Afternoon and into the evening hours. This system will also have another blast of cold air which will come in Saturday Night. While it will just be a Cold Rain for us here in the Pine Belt, a few areas of north Mississippi and north Alabama near the Tennessee line could see some snow flurries. Sunday will be MUCH Colder with highs only reaching the mid 40s during the afternoon.

Skies will be sunny for next Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to mid 50s

