Columbia police office suspends in-person services due to COVID-19

The police department said all emergency services will remain active.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - In-person services at the Columbia police office are temporarily suspended due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Columbia Police Department announced that was closing its office’s in-person services on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

If you already have an appointment scheduled, your appointment will be honored. Please wear a mask when entering CPD...

Posted by Columbia Mississippi Police Department on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Services such as fingerprinting and background checks will be temporarily suspended until Feb. 1.

According to the CPD, people who already have an appointment scheduled can enter the facility wearing a mask.

The police department said all emergency services will remain active.

For any questions regarding in-person services, please call the Columbia Police Department at (601)-736-8204.

