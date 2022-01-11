Win Stuff
Chief Justice extends emergency order regarding COVID-19

Since March 2020, the Supreme Court has issued a series of orders to address changing circumstances and evolving guidance provided by health authorities.(Source: Associated Press)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - COVID-19 safeguards for Mississippi courts have once again been extended.

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order on Tuesday, which extends the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts and gives individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Jan. 28.

Since March 2020, the Supreme Court has issued a series of orders to address changing circumstances and evolving guidance provided by health authorities.

Emergency Administrative Order 26, issued on Tuesday, says that judges who preside over drug intervention courts are authorized to modify the scheduling of drug testing and home supervision of participants.

The order leaves in effect other safety provisions reimplemented on Aug. 5, such as using teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts.

The order also allows felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment.

A copy of the order can be read HERE.

