4 wanted in Wayne Co. attempted robbery

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of four suspects involved in a Sunday evening attempted robbery at a gas station on State Route 63.

Ashley said four men wearing masks entered the Clark’s Exxon but were unable to get any money.

The four left in a gray Audi and fired shots at a car that tailed them as they left the area, Ashley said.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Audi was last seen turning onto Landfill Road, Ashley said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 835-2323.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

