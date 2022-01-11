Win Stuff
01/11 Ryan’s “Frigid” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Too dry for frost, but below freezing temperatures will linger for a few hours this morning.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

Lows dipped into the upper 20s on the northern end of the viewing area, and so far have fallen to freezing in the central. Still a bit too dry for any windshield frost, but you may notice some on the ground until shortly after sunrise. Afterwards, things will warm quickly under sunny skies, just not by very much. So after our below freezing start to the day we’ll warm to around 55 degrees, still keeping about a 5 mph northerly wind. Winds calm some and skies remain clear tonight, allowing for a round of strong radiational cooling, leading to another very cold start to the day tomorrow...though it will be above freezing for the rest of the week.

Overall, expect to trend much closer to the seasonal average of 60 degrees during the day and upper 30s at night for the next two weeks at least.

