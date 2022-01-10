West Jones’ Byron Young suits up for the National Championship

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) -On Monday, West Jones graduate Byron Young will play for his second National Title since arriving at Alabama.

The defensive end has been disrupting offenses all season recording 38 tackles and two sacks, but that’s nothing new for the former mustang who totaled over 125 tackles his senior year in Soso.

It’s been a joy for his high school coach, Scott Pierson, to watch Young thrive at the next level.

“It’s fun to watch a young man develop,” Pierson said. “He still comes home and check-ins with us probably three or four times out of the year.”

While at home, Young is sure to pass on his knowledge to the next generation.

“Just to see his natural development, listen to him talk about things that they do up there and techniques they teach and having him come back and showing it to our kids,” the West Jones coach said. “So, it’s pretty neat to see that.”

From seeing just a few snaps a game in a rotational role to starting in the College Football Playoffs against Cincinnati, Young has grown in the Crimson Tide uniform.

In fact, Young has more tackles for loss this season than he did in 2019 and 202 combined.

“It’s taken him a couple of years to get to where he knows the concepts and what they want him to do,” Pierson said. “This year he’s had an opportunity to be much more productive than maybe the last two years.”

As for seeing Young on the biggest stage in college football...

“Obviously, you’re proud and excited and all that but at the same time he’s still the same kid he was here,” Pierson said. “He’s humble, he’s got a great work ethic and he’s quick to pass that on to the younger generation.”

