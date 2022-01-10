Win Stuff
Thermometer readies for up-and-down ride this week in Pine Belt

By Rex Thompson
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A good Sunday evening to everyone!

Showers and thunderstorms will end later Sunday night with winds becoming north at 5 miles per hour to 10 miles per hour late.

Overnight lows will be in the upper-30s to lower-40s.

Monday promises to be sunny and chilly, with high temperatures in the mid-50s and lows by Tuesday morning in the lower-30s.

During the day on Tuesday, expect the sunny and chilly weather to continue with highs in the mid-50s and lows by Wednesday morning in the lower-30s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected in the Pine Belt on Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the upper-50s and lows in the mid-30s by Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon looks mostly sunny and a little warmer, with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the lower-40s.

For Friday, there is a 20 percent chance for a shower with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the lower-40s.

For Saturday, you can expect partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance for showers and highs in the mid 60s.

Look for lows Saturday night to be in the mid 30s. Sunday looks mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the lower 50s.

