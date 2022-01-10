Win Stuff
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening violence at South Jones

JCSD has called a new conference for 10 a.m. Monday to discuss "an act of violence" threat made...
JCSD has called a new conference for 10 a.m. Monday to discuss "an act of violence" threat made against South Jones High School.(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 14-year-old for allegedly making a threat on social media to carry out an act of violoncello at South Jones High School.

The male teen, was taken Sunday to the Jones County Juvenile Detention Facility where he waits on his initial appearance before Judge Wayne Thompson in Jones County Youth Court.

Students, parents, teachers and school staff at South Jones were urged to continue with their regulars schedules as “there is no threat from the former student,”

But Sunday’s release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was lean on details.

By law, JCSD can’t release the name of the 14-year-old male, but did say he had been a student at South Jones High School.

Sunday’s release said that a news conference would be held at 10 a.m. Monday. at the JCSD shooting range, 130 North 12th Ave., Laurel.

Answers would be provided at the w news conference, such as:

  • What threat was made
  • The response to the threat
  • The status of the investigation.

The investigation began when Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin received a “report” from an unidentified concerned citizen.

JCSD deputies and Jones County School District investigators worked together on the case.

