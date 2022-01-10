St. Fabian Catholic Church makes $50K donation to local non-profit

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After service at St. Fabian Catholic Church Sunday morning, Father Tommy Conway made one more announcement.

Conway invited the members of Homes of Hope for Children up to the front of the church to present them with a check for $50,000.

“I can tell you, a gift of this size makes a tremendous difference for our ministry and the kids we serve,” said Michael Garrett, executive director of Homes of Hope, “We’ve been around for 10 years, so, we have some buildings that could use a little repair.

“We had to replace a roof and have to replace another roof before too long. Gifts like this certainly helped us with some of those costs, as well as just the everyday cost of raising kids.”

According to Conway, the money was donated from an anonymous donor who wanted to give back to the organization.

“(Sunday, in the baptism of Jesus, we celebrate in church and it’s really an ideal day to donate $50,000 and to see the smile on the children’s face to see them have hope,”Conway. said “I think that’s the great thing about Homes of Hope. They do give hope and we want to give hope as we begin this new year.”

Many of the kids involved with the organization came out to the service and had the opportunity to meet Father Conway and other members of the church.

“One of the most amazing things for our kids to be able to see is the body of believers coming together across denominational lines with that god-given desire to want to serve others,” Garrett said. “More than anything, that’s what I like seeing, is our kids getting to see that sermon actually lived out, not just talked about, but actually lived out through churches like St. Fabian.

“So. I’m very, very thankful for that.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.