Mississippi State University to require masks inside all buildings including indoor athletic facilities

(Mississippi State University)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University will require all students, faculty staff, and visitors to wear masks in all buildings, including indoor athletic facilities beginning on Jan. 10.

The information comes from the university’s website.

The site states that the decision was made in response to the major outbreak of COVID-19 omicron cases across the country.

On Feb. 1, the decision will be reevaluated as the university receives guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and federal public health officials.

