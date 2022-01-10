Lt. Governor Hosemann, Senate leadership propose $210 million investment in teacher pay

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi officials are proposing a big investment into teacher pay.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Senate Education Chairman Dennis DeBar are proposing a $210 million investment in teachers over the next two years.

“Chairman DeBar traveled all over the state in the fall for teacher listening sessions, held a committee hearing and met with teachers in other small-group settings,” said Hosemann. “This plan was devised using the input our teachers on the ground and in our classrooms provided.”

Under the proposal, a Class A teacher (a teacher with a baccalaureate degree) would start at $40,000.

Teachers would receive step increases at $500 at most every year, including in the first three years of teaching. Step increases are not currently provided until the third year of teaching through many leaves of the profession before the fifth year.

From the pivotal five-year marks in a teacher’s career up to Year 25, teachers would receive a larger increase based on their certification.

Class A teachers (baccalaureate) would receive $1,325, Class AA teachers (master’s degree) would receive $1,425, Class AAA (specialist) would receive $1,525 and Class AAAA (doctoral) would receive $1,625.

“The current salary schedule results in backloading pay and this makes it difficult for us to ever be competitive with our surrounding states,” said DeBar. “This structure, the pieces of which were recommended by Mississippi classroom teachers, will result in a more equitable distribution across a teacher’s career and higher salaries in mid-years when it is likely a teacher has a family to consider.”

The base salary schedule does not include any local supplements teachers receive or state supplements, like extra compensation to locate in certain critical needs areas or become a National Board Certified Teacher.

The implementation of this proposal would mean teachers would receive an average pay raise of about $5,700 over three years, including the $1,000 raise provided by the Legislature last year.

“The Senate has been a leader in championing this issue because we know our future rests on our children. The best workforce development plan is a good education,” said Hosemann. “The teaching profession is critical to our success and prosperity as a State.”

