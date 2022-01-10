Win Stuff
Laurel Housing Authority receives grants to help serve residents

The Laurel Housing Authority is updating several of their properties thanks to various grants, housing trust funds and tax credits.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Housing Authority recently received grant awards to help serve residents in three housing sites.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development recently notified LHA the organization would be receiving three Resident Opportunity and Self Sufficiency grant awards.

According to LHA, each grant will be in the amount of $245,850.

“We are very excited about these new grant awards,” said LHA Assistant Executive Director Felicia Jackson. “These new ROSS grant awards will allow us to continue connecting our residents to resources and services to assist them in achieving self-sufficiency and overall improvement of their family’s quality of life.”

The Ross Program provides funding to hire and maintain service coordinators who link residents with supportive services and activities that allows them to make progress towards economic independence and housing self-sufficiency

ROSS Service Coordinators perform various functions, including:

  • Recruiting program participants
  • Conducting resident needs assessments
  • Making referrals to services and programming
  • Providing case management and coaching
  • Establishing and maintaining partnerships with local service providers
  • Tracking outcomes and reporting to HUD

The grants were previously funded, but the new awards will let the LHA continue its ROSS program for another three years.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

