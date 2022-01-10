Jones County School and Sheriff address threatening social media post

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday, Jan. 8, Jones County Schools learned of a threat made to South Jones High School on social media.

In an Instagram post, a former student threatened a plan to bring a gun and fire shots with the intent to kill students and teachers on May 25, 2022. Superintendent Tommy Parker learned about the post from parents and students who brought it to school authorities.

Parker quickly informed Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin about the post in a text message. Berlin says within an hour and 45 minutes of getting the information to his department, they had the 14-year-old former student who posted in custody.

“I would like to say that we are not going to put up with any threats made to any students or faculty at any of our high schools or elementary schools and that you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent,” says Berlin.

That former student will appear in youth court.

“Whatever the judge deems necessary as a standard punishment for the threats made against the school and the students is what we’ll go with,” says Berlin.

Sgt. J.D. Carter investigated the post and helped with the arrest.

“When I received the information from the Sheriff, I contacted the South Jones SRO (Student Resource Officer) who later was able to, with the faculty of South Jones, identify the student,” explains Carter.

Jones County Assistant Superintendent B.R. Jones attended the press conference to reiterate how serious any threat seen on social media is.

“Our number one goal is the safety and security of our students, our faculty and our staff in our schools. And we really appreciate those parents and students out there that stepped forward and that brought the information forward. We certainly appreciate the partnership we have with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department,” says Jones.

