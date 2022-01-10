HPD looking for stolen truck

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing grand larceny auto investigation.

On Jan. 4, Hattiesburg Police were notified that a 2019 black Ford F-250 was stolen from South 34th Avenue.

The vehicle has multiple special features including fender flares, black and chrome aftermarket wheels and tires, a THunter sticker on the tailgate, bed rails and a diesel tank and pump in the bed of the truck. The license plate reads 2241DW.

According to the HPD, the keys were left inside the vehicle.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or any individual/s that may have stolen it, please contact The Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

