HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the missing woman has been found, and she is safe.

HPD originally reported that Aleyda Barrett, 61, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on January 3 around 5 p.m. on West 4th Street.

The missing person alert has ended.

