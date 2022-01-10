Win Stuff
Hattiesburg man arrested, charged with child exploitation

Delarence Collins, 24, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of child exploitation after making attempts to solicit one of the juveniles.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from Hattiesburg was arrested and charged with child exploitation on Sunday night.

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance on McClelland Street around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived on the scene, there was a physical altercation between multiple juveniles and a 24-year-old male.

According to HPD, Delarence Collins, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of child exploitation after making attempts to solicit one of the juveniles.

HPD said Collins was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

