Advertisement

Frosty tonight with more cool weather tomorrow

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
This evening will be clear and cold and warm as temperatures fall into the low 40s this evening. Overnight with lows falling into the low 30s.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be cool and sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

We’ll warm up into the low 60s on Thursday with Sunny Skies.

Friday will be our warmest day as highs reach the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

A weak system will move though on Saturday, giving us the chance for a few showers. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Cooler weather return on Sunday as highs drop back into the low 50s.

