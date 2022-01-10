Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Council looking for art in amateur photography

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Hattiesburg is offering an opportunity for any and all amateur photographic work to be seen.

The staff at the Hattiesburg Arts Council is looking for the visions of amateur photographers for its annual art contest.

The 2022 Amateur Photography Competition and Exhibit will take place Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center.

Categories will be included for adults and children,

The Hattiesburg Arts Council is accepting entries Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fee: $5 per entry., with a maximum of five, 8 inch-by-10-inch framed photographs per person.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo, L to R: Kim S. Lodge and Keldrick J. Magee.
2 charged with rape, kidnapping in case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
James Boleware, who had been on the run from Jones County authorities since Christmas Eve,...
Jones County Christmas Eve burglary suspect surrenders
The equipment/air conditioning room at the Laurel High School football field house suffered...
Laurel High fieldhouse heavily damaged in Saturday night fire
JCSD has called a new conference for 10 a.m. Monday to discuss "an act of violence" threat made...
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening violence at South Jones
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

A Pine Belt organization is gearing up for next week's MLK Day celebration.
Jones County organization gearing up for MLK Day
A Pine Belt organization is gearing up for next week's MLK Day celebration.
Celebrating the legacy
The Hattiesburg Arts Council is looking for th ebest work of the Hub City's amateur...
Art is in a photo
Stetson Bennett
Jones College product leads Georgia to National Title game