Council looking for art in amateur photography

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Hattiesburg is offering an opportunity for any and all amateur photographic work to be seen.

The staff at the Hattiesburg Arts Council is looking for the visions of amateur photographers for its annual art contest.

The 2022 Amateur Photography Competition and Exhibit will take place Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center.

Categories will be included for adults and children,

The Hattiesburg Arts Council is accepting entries Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fee: $5 per entry., with a maximum of five, 8 inch-by-10-inch framed photographs per person.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.