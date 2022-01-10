Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

01/10 Ryan’s “More Seasonal” Monday Morning Forecast

Still going to see some warmer days, but we’re trending much cooler and drier this week.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

This week starts off with a more seasonal change to our pattern. Yesterday was in the 70s and humid, but a front has moved through and now we’re seeing a quick turnaround as cooler drier air rushes in. The air temperature will fall into the low 40s by sunrise, but will start to warm slightly after, afternoon high expected near 53 with clearing skies. It’ll be a bit of a windy day as well, with northerly winds between 12-18 during the afternoon, gusting as high as 25 mph. That’ll get us to our coldest low of the week ahead tomorrow morning, falling to just below freezing at 31 degrees in the Hattiesburg metro area. From there, we’ll slowly warm back to average by Thursday, which is right around when our next front brings highs and lows down again.

Overall, expect the next two weeks to be much cooler and drier for longer than we’ve seen so far this winter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Boleware, who had been on the run from Jones County authorities since Christmas Eve,...
Jones County Christmas Eve burglary suspect surrenders
The equipment/air conditioning room at the Laurel High School football field house suffered...
Laurel High fieldhouse heavily damaged in Saturday night fire
JCSD has called a new conference for 10 a.m. Monday to discuss "an act of violence" threat made...
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening violence at South Jones
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Photo, L to R: Kim S. Lodge and Keldrick J. Magee.
2 charged with rape, kidnapping in case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall

Latest News

01/10 Ryan's "More Seasonal" Monday Morning Forecast
01/10 Ryan's "More Seasonal" Monday Morning Forecast
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers the weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
Thermometer readies for up-and-down ride this week in Pine Belt
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers the weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
First Alert Weather forecast
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers his weekly Pine Belt forecast.
Weather coaster ride to continue in Pine Belt this week