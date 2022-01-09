Weather coaster ride to continue in Pine Belt this week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!

Look for skies to become mostly cloudy later (Saturday) with a chance for showers after midnight.

Low temperatures will be in the upper-50s and the chance for rain is 50 percent.

.On Sunday, look for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-70s. Some of the storms could be strong. The chance for rain is 70 percent.

Expect the showers and thunderstorms to end Sunday night and turning colder with lows in the lower 40s. Winds will become north at 10 miles per hour to 15 miles per hour.

Sunny skies are expected Monday, with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the lower-30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will be chilly with sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s and lows in the lower-30s by Wednesday morning.

During the day on Wednesday. look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-50s and lows in the upper-30s.

Thursday looks to be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the lower-40s. Look for a 20 percent chance for showers on Friday with highs in the lower-60s and lows in the upper-40s.

By Saturday, expect a 40 percent chance for showers with highs in the mid-60s.

