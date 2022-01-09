Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MDWFP helps Hattiesburg art center develop children’s outdoor learning center

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The State of Mississippi is helping the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center develop a new outdoor learning area for children.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has awarded a “Youth Participation Initiative Grant” for the building of a community garden and outdoor classroom at the HCAC at 825 Main Street.

Saturday, staff and volunteers painted raised flower beds, in preparation for spring planting at the community garden.

They also painted some picnic benches, which will be used for outdoor class activities.

“When it’s all put together, we’ll have some beautiful, colorful, raised beds, filled with native wildflowers and things to help our pollinators,” said Emily Gallaspy, director of the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center. “We’ll have some picnic tables over here, for us to do outdoor classes, art classes.

“We’ll probably in the spring be painting birdhouses and teaching children about pollination and different things and, hopefully, the whole community will be able to use it.”

The HCAC is also preparing to host a new season of Thursday after-school arts programs, beginning Jan. 20.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo, L to R: Kim S. Lodge and Keldrick J. Magee.
2 charged with rape, kidnapping in case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
The man was identified as 34-year-old Desmond Barnes, of Prentiss.
Prentiss man arrested for attempting to record people in a bathroom
Ray was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a maroon hoodie and tennis shoes.
Silver Alert issued for 27-year-old Lamar County woman
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Charles Chevalier
Suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly Covington Co. shooting

Latest News

Hattiesburg Art Council grows
Hattiesburg Art Council grows
The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum's January exhibit is up and running.
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum unveils January exhibit
Pocket Museum left over
Pocket Museum left over
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers his weekly Pine Belt forecast.
Weather coaster ride to continue in Pine Belt this week