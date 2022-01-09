MDWFP helps Hattiesburg art center develop children’s outdoor learning center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The State of Mississippi is helping the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center develop a new outdoor learning area for children.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has awarded a “Youth Participation Initiative Grant” for the building of a community garden and outdoor classroom at the HCAC at 825 Main Street.

Saturday, staff and volunteers painted raised flower beds, in preparation for spring planting at the community garden.

They also painted some picnic benches, which will be used for outdoor class activities.

“When it’s all put together, we’ll have some beautiful, colorful, raised beds, filled with native wildflowers and things to help our pollinators,” said Emily Gallaspy, director of the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center. “We’ll have some picnic tables over here, for us to do outdoor classes, art classes.

“We’ll probably in the spring be painting birdhouses and teaching children about pollination and different things and, hopefully, the whole community will be able to use it.”

The HCAC is also preparing to host a new season of Thursday after-school arts programs, beginning Jan. 20.

