Jones County Christmas Eve burglary suspect surrenders

James Boleware, who had been on the run from Jones County authorities since Christmas Eve,...
James Boleware, who had been on the run from Jones County authorities since Christmas Eve, surrendered Saturday.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Communications

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Moselle man who had been on the run since Christmas turned himself in to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Saturday.

Boleware was one of two after a Christmas Eve home break-resulted in grand larceny and burglary/breaking and entering charges.

Boleware’s accomplice, Clint Norris, was arrested in Moselle on Christmas Day..

JCSD deputies and investigators had been searching for Boleware since, including making contact with numerous area residents to determine where he may have been hiding out.

“Great job by our deputies and investigators in keeping the pressure on Boleware leading to him surrendering.” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said.

Boleware was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

