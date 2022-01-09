Hattiesburg Zoo operation changes for winter months

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With the temperatures fluctuating throughout the Pine Belt, the Hattiesburg Zoo is making changes in operation.

The most bovious change: hours of operation, and for the months of January and February, the zoo will only be open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The reason we do this is number one, the temperatures end up to where most days, a lot of the animals are inside or we also have a lot of construction projects that are going on through this time of year., said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife.

“You see the zoo back in December, and then you will see the zoo in March, and you’re going to see some changes that are happening.”

On the colder days, animals such as the giraffes and sloths may be moved indoors. Visitors will still have the opportunity to see these animals though, through their indoor habitats.

“If it is a day where it’s going to be cold outside and the giraffes are inside, we’re going to have a giraffe tour going on with that experience,” said Cumpton. “The giraffes are used to eating on the platform that’s outside. However, inside is still a work in progress. The giraffes like the experience, it’s just matter of whether or not they’re going to eat from us, and for the most part they have been.”

Tickets for the winter zoo experience can be bought at its ticket office or on its website.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.