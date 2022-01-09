Hattiesburg public art receives global nod

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City is making a name for itself, globally, thanks ti its abundance of public art.

Hattiesburg is listed as one of the op 11 places to see public art by an ion-line travel and leisure magazine

Hattiesburg has more than 40, large-scale murals as well as smaller utility-box murals across the city.

City leaders said making the on-line list was a testament to the community’s hard work, talent and dedication to accessible art.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.