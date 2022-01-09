Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Hattiesburg public art receives global nod

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City is making a name for itself, globally, thanks ti its abundance of public art.

Hattiesburg is listed as one of the op 11 places to see public art by an ion-line travel and leisure magazine

Hattiesburg has more than 40, large-scale murals as well as smaller utility-box murals across the city.

City leaders said making the on-line list was a testament to the community’s hard work, talent and dedication to accessible art.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo, L to R: Kim S. Lodge and Keldrick J. Magee.
2 charged with rape, kidnapping in case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
The man was identified as 34-year-old Desmond Barnes, of Prentiss.
Prentiss man arrested for attempting to record people in a bathroom
Ray was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a maroon hoodie and tennis shoes.
Silver Alert issued for 27-year-old Lamar County woman
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Charles Chevalier
Suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly Covington Co. shooting

Latest News

Hattiesburg was recognized for its abundance of public art.
Public art recognized
The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will have exhibits featuring guitars, depression-era photos and...
2022 exhibits at LRMA to focus on guitars, depression-era photos and quilts
Lauren Roberts exhibits
Lauren Roberts exhibits
Staff and volunteers with the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center paint raised flower beds for a...
MDWFP helps Hattiesburg art center develop children’s outdoor learning center