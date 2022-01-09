Hattiesburg Pocket Museum unveils January exhibit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum’s January exhibit, dubbed, ‘Leftovers’ is up and running.

Many people may have received gifts this holiday season that get thrown in the back of the closet or are even re-gifted to another person.

But the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum highlights those ‘leftover’ gifts in its newest display.

“In doing the exhibit since August, 2020, we’ve accumulated a bit of things that never made it into the exhibit,” said Rick Taylor, Hattiesburg Convention Commission executive director, . “So, we kind of looked at all of these leftovers from the various exhibits and said, ‘Let’s just do an exhibit on all of the junk that we had left over.’”

While the theme changes each month, this particular exhibit showcases holiday gifts that some people may not have been thrilled to open.

“The ubiquitous fruitcake left over, obviously, from the holidays that some great aunt probably has given every one of us,” Taylor said. “Socks, underwear, you know, some of the things that kids hate to get, but they get wrapped up and given to them.”

Museum officials say it’s a nod to the first month of the year, which some may consider to be a bit gloomy.

“Let’s face it., January... it’s the Monday of all months,” Taylor said. “We all have to get our mind around the fact that the holidays are over and it’s back to work, back to the same ole’ thing we do.

“So, our exhibit, in a very, I think, humorous way reflects that.”

At the end of the day, the exhibit is all in good spirit.

“Come see if you can spot a gift that maybe you’ve gotten or maybe you’ve given, and we all can have a good laugh and put a bright spot on heading on into the new year of 2022,” Taylor said.

The ‘Leftovers’ exhibit will be up for the rest of January. The Pocket Museum is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.