2022 exhibits at LRMA to focus on guitars, depression-era photos and quilts

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -2022 will be a big year for the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art.

Among the exhibits one will be able to see is one devoted to the history of the guitar.

Beginning Jan. 25, the museum will feature a traveling exhibit from the National Guitar Museum called, “Medieval to Metal: The Art & Evolution of the Guitar.”

“It includes about 45 individual guitars in their own cases with text labeling all about not only the design, but everything about the instrument itself,” said George Bassi, museum director. “The exhibit includes album covers, posters and an interactive area.”

The guitar exhibit runs until Apr. 16.

Over the summer, the museum will host an exhibit of photographs from the Museum of Modern Art.

It includes 70 works from Walker Evans.

He documented life in rural America during the Great Depression.

“There are wonderful images that he took, he even came to Mississippi and so, there are scenes from Mississippi from that time frame as well,” Bassi said.

And from Aug. 23 to Nov. 13, you’ll be able to see a unique exhibit of quilts from the Studio Art Quilt Association.

It features works from the United States and 14 different countries.

It’s called, “3-D Expression.”

“These are actually built-up 3-D,” Bassi said. “You’ll be able to see anything from coats on mannequins, 3-D horses, you’ll see hanging fish, a little bit of everything. There are about 44 objects in the exhibition.”

The museum will also have additional exhibits in 2022 showcasing Mississippi artists Walter Anderson, Hunter Cole and Andrew Bucci.

