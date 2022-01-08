Win Stuff
Warmer this weekend with t-storms on Sunday

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will cold as temperatures fall into the low 40s. Overnight lows will be in the mid ow 30s.

Tomorrow will start off cold, but we’ll warm up quickly in the afternoon as highs soar into the mid 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy with increasing clouds during the evening.

Our next system will move though on Sunday, giving us a good chance thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Temperatures will fall into the low 50s for for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

