Ribbon cutting for Petal Tractor Supply Company taking place Saturday

The TSC opened back on Dec. 18, 2021, but is celebrating with a ribbon cutting, giveaways and...
The TSC opened back on Dec. 18, 2021, but is celebrating with a ribbon cutting, giveaways and more this Saturday.
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday, Jan. 8, the ribbon will be cut on the new Tractor Supply Company along State Route 42.

The TSC opened back on Dec. 18, 2021, but is celebrating with a ribbon cutting, giveaways and more this Saturday.

The ribbon-cutting will take place at the TSC at 9 a.m.

“We have been very welcomed by everyone that comes in,” said store manager Chasidy McInnis. “We have people all the time come in and say they are excited we are here, and we are excited to be here.”

The store will be giving away hats, coupons and more to those customers tomorrow.

