Petal to benefit from construction of new railroad bridge

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal will be benefitting from a multimillion-dollar project to replace the aging Norfolk Southern railroad bridge crossing the Leaf River between Hattiesburg and the Friendly City.

Construction crews will be using Petal River Park to gain access to the worksite and will be widening parts of the road to allow heavy machinery through, as well as stabilizing the parts of the riverbank which has seen a significant amount of erosion over the past years due to flooding.

Plans are to fabricate the new trestle before moving it into place, work which will take around 18 months to complete.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker has been in contact with PCL Civil Constructors, a Louisiana-based company that will be doing the work. He said he’s excited to have the area along the riverbank strengthened to prevent erosion, but he’s also very interested in seeing the new bridge being built and put into place.

“This is a pretty neat project. The actual section that spans the river is around 120 years old,” Ducker said. “The wild thing about this is that they’re going to use a train to push the new bridge over into place. They hope the entire process will only have this line shut down for about 16 hours, that’s just incredible,” he added.

The construction should have a minimal impact on events that are scheduled at Petal River Park.

