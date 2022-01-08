Win Stuff
One year after devastating fire, new Scotch Plywood Waynesboro facility is nearly complete

There will be a series of testing done before the new mill can be made fully operational, but hopes are that it will be up and running by late spring 2022.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Last January, employees at Scotch Plywood in Waynesboro were shocked after waking up to find out that the mill had burned down in an overnight fire.

The following day, crews were out surveying the damage only to realize what they had feared most, the mill was a total loss.

There was a lot of uncertainty as to what would happen next.

What about the mill workers? What about the logging crews and foresters? What would happen to their jobs, to their families and what about the company which had been a major employer in the area?

For the owners of Scotch Plywood, there could only be one answer. They responded with a massive rebuilding effort. In order to keep their employees working, they chartered a bus to shuttle them daily back and forth to another mill the company owns in Beatrice, Alabama.

The site in Waynesboro was soon cleared of debris and slowly, a new building began taking shape.

New equipment has been purchased and is now being put into place, and according to plant manager Buddy Douglas, it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.

“Our old building was about 24,000 square feet; this new building is about twice that size. The building had to be made longer to accommodate some of the new equipment that we bought,” Douglas said.

The heat of the fire was so intense that it damaged the concrete pad in the old mill, so a new pad took its place.

“In the floor of the mill, the concrete is 8 inches thick,” he noted.

There will be a series of testing done before the new mill can be made fully operational, but hopes are that it will be up and running by late spring 2022.

While the fire wasn’t in the plans for the Scotch Plywood Company, they proved that loyalty to each other and a strong commitment to the community will always be a winning combination in overcoming adversity.

