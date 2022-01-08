MSDH discusses Omicron impact on Mississippi

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - After reporting nearly 14,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days, state health officials are saying the booster is the key to beating the Omicron variant.

In a press conference this afternoon, officials described the effect Omicron is having on Mississippi.

“We have high transmission of COVID-19 in all parts of the state,” says State Epidemiologist, Dr. Paul Byers.

Officials say the Omicron variant is the driving force behind the spike in case numbers. In the past month, 73% percent of the samples tested in the state are Omicron.

“If you look at the cases that have occurred between Dec. 30 and Jan. 5, we had almost 30,000 cases. If you go back over a two-week period, we’ve had almost 50,000 cases that have occurred,” explains Byers.

As for hospitalizations, Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig says there’s a surge. While the surge isn’t as intense as the delta strain, healthcare workers are still overwhelmed.

“And then yesterday, we were up above 1,034. That represents about a 64% increase in COVID confirmed patients that are in hospitals this week. Out of those 1,034 confirmed patients, hospitals are reporting about 188 are in the ICU, with four of those being pediatric patients. They are also reporting 85 patients on ventilators with two of those being pediatric patients,” says Craig.

State health officers say while case numbers are increased in the 18 to 39 age range in the last month, deaths are still mostly happening among people older than 65, especially the unvaccinated.

“If we consider people who are 65 and older, and even 50 and older, we see about a 10-fold reduction in death if you’ve been vaccinated. There’s a 90 percent reduction in death,” says State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

“More than 70% of our deaths over the last month have been in unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated individuals. Only 2% of our deaths have occurred in individuals who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster,” Byers said.

Of the 211 nursing homes in the state – more than 190 have active outbreaks – meaning an employee or resident has tested positive- kicking off isolation protocol.

State doctors have the same message they’ve been pushing since last January: Vaccination is the best protection – and the booster is the key to beating omicron.

“So please protect yourself if you haven’t been vaccinated yet and get the booster because the booster makes all the difference in the world when it comes to the Omicron variant,” says Dobbs.

The state department of health says Mississippi has 50,000 test kits coming to keep up with demand. But, they are getting limited monoclonal treatments because of a shortage – only 900 units this week when there are tens of thousands of cases.

