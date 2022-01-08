Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Jackson State University lands no. 4 ranked wide receiver in the country

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University landed the no. 4 ranked wide receiver in the nation on Saturday.

Kevin Coleman announced the decision during the fourth quarter of the All-American Bowl. He chose the Tigers over Oregon, Miami, Florida State, and the University of Southern California.

Jackson State has landed the #1 ranked player in the country in Travis Hunter, and now, the no. 4 ranked wide receiver for the upcoming season.

The Tigers are coming off a historic season after winning the SWAC Championship for the first time since 2007.

Jackson State looks poised to have another fantastic season under Coach Prime.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo, L to R: Kim S. Lodge and Keldrick J. Magee.
2 charged with rape, kidnapping in case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
The man was identified as 34-year-old Desmond Barnes, of Prentiss.
Prentiss man arrested for attempting to record people in a bathroom
Ray was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a maroon hoodie and tennis shoes.
Silver Alert issued for 27-year-old Lamar County woman
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Charles Chevalier
Suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly Covington Co. shooting

Latest News

TCU running back Zach Evans (6) tries to elude West Virginia linebacker Exree Loe (6) during...
5-star RB announces transfer to Ole Miss
The Golden Eagles will now face Louisiana Tech on January 16
Two Southern Miss women’s basketball games postponed
Southern Miss men's basketball coach Jay Ladner
USM to open C-USA play after 16-day hiatus
Southern Miss men's basketball coach Jay Ladner
USM to open C-USA play after 16-day hiatus