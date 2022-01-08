Deadline to register for Petal Teacher Job Fair Jan. 11th

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District is preparing for its annual teacher job fair.

The fair will be on Jan. 25, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the main office.

Prospective teachers can sign up for a time slot to come in and get to know the Petal School District staff.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon says the fair has been a success in the past for hiring new teachers, and he is excited for this year.

“Walking down the halls of all five of our campuses, I can tell you of people that have attended the job fair that we have been able to get on our team. So what’s going to happen is, you’re going to have a face-to-face interaction with our principals and assistant principals so that way you can tell them a little bit about who you are, show your resume, tell them what you are interested in,” says Dillon.

You can sign up and learn more on the district website here.

